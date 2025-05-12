IIT Kanpur to release JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards on May 12. Steps to DOWNLOAD and other DETAILS

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 12, 2025, at 10 am, as announced on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.



Initially scheduled for May 11, the release was postponed by a day.



Candidates can download their hall tickets until May 18, 2025.



Admit card information

The JEE Advanced 2025 admit card will include essential details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and exam day guidelines.



Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents to the exam venue. If any discrepancies are found on the admit card, candidates should contact the exam authorities to rectify the issue.



JEE Advanced 2025 exam schedule

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam is scheduled for May 18, 2025, and will consist of two compulsory papers



Paper 1: 9 am to 12 pm

Paper 2: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the supervision of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2025.



Steps to download JEE Advanced 2025 admit card

To access and download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2) Click on the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card link on the homepage.

3) Enter login credentials and submit.

4) Review and download the admit card for future reference.