Haryana Board HBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2025 to be out tomorrow? DETAILS here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is set to release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 in the coming days. While no official dates have been confirmed, based on previous years’ trends, the Class 10 results are expected between May 10 and May 12, 2025, and the Class 12 results around May 15, 2025.



A press conference will be held by the board to announce the date and time.



Students can access their results on the official website, bseh.org.in, using their roll number, date of birth, and other required details.



How to download HBSE results?

Students can download their HBSE Class 10 and 12 results by following these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on 'HBSE Secondary Result 2025' or 'HBSE Senior Secondary Result 2025' under the notifications section.

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth, and complete the captcha verification.

Ste[ 4: Click 'Submit' to view the result.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future reference.



Exam schedule and past performance

The HBSE conducted the Class 10 examinations from February 28 to March 19, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from February 27 to April 2, 2025.



In 2024, the Class 10 results, announced on May 13, achieved an overall pass percentage of 95.22%, with girls outperforming boys at 96.32% compared to 94.22%.



The Class 12 results, declared on April 30, recorded an overall pass rate of 85.31%, with boys achieving a higher pass percentage of 88.14% compared to 82.52% for girls.



The online result is provisional, and students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the announcement.