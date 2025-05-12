CUET UG 2025 exam tomorrow! Here are some IMPORTANT points to note before the exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 from May 13, 2025.



The admit cards for exams scheduled between May 13 and 16 were released on May 10, 2025, while the exam city intimation slips were issued on May 7, 2025.



The CUET-UG will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 15 subjects across various centres in India and abroad, with three shifts daily. Exam timings will vary depending on the chosen subjects.



IMPORTANT exam day guidelines

Candidates must follow the following guidelines for the CUET-UG 2025 exam.



1) Reporting time: Arrive at the exam center at least 90 minutes before the exam starts.



2) Required documents: Bring the admit card, a valid photo ID, and a passport-size photograph.



3) Dress code: Wear light-coloured, half-sleeve T-shirts or shirts with pants, and opt for slippers or sandals. Avoid shoes, heels, belts, or jewellery.



3) Prohibited items: Bags, mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, pencils, erasers, correction fluid, logarithm tables, and electronic gadgets are not permitted.



4) Allowed items: A clear water bottle, a black ballpoint pen, and a Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate (if applicable).



5) Conduct: Avoid unfair practices, as all exam centers will be monitored by CCTV cameras.



Steps to download CUET-UG 2025 admit card

To download the CUET-UG 2025 admit card, follow these steps,



1) Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

2) Click on the ‘Download Admit Card for CUET (UG)-2025 Examination’ link on the homepage.

3) Enter your application number and password to log in.

4) Download the CUET-UG 2025 admit card PDF.

5) Print the admit card and keep it for exam day.