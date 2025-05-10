Jharkhand board to announce Class 10 and 12 results today! Here's how to CHECK

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Inter) results for 2025 today.



The results will be officially announced during a press conference.



Where to check JAC results?

Students and teachers can access the JAC Class 10 and 12 results on the official websites at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



Steps to check JAC Class 10 and 12 results online

To view results on the official websites, follow these steps:



1) Visit jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) Click on ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025’ for Class 10 or ‘Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result - 2025’ for Class 12 on the homepage.

3) A login page will appear.

4) Enter your roll number.

5) Click ‘Submit’ to view your JAC Class 10 or 12 result.

6) Download or print the result marksheet for future reference.



In addition to the official websites, students can check their results via:

SMS Service

DigiLocker



Grace marks policy for JAC Class 10 and 12

The JAC has shared the following grace marks policy:



- If a student fails in one subject by 5% or less of the total marks, they may receive up to 5% grace marks in that subject.



- If a student fails in two subjects, each with a shortfall of 3% or less, they may be awarded up to 3% grace marks in both subjects.



- Students who miss qualifying for a higher division by five marks or fewer may receive grace marks to achieve the higher division, provided they haven’t already received grace marks under other provisions.



The JAC Class 10 results for the previous year were declared on April 19.



In the previous year’s Class 12 results:

- Science stream: 72.7% of boys and 72.67% of girls passed.

- Commerce stream: 88.40% of boys and 93.46% of girls passed.



Top performers of 2024

- Shreya Songiri topped the JAC Class 10 exam with 490 marks.

- Pratibha Saha led the Class 12 Commerce stream with 474 marks.