CEE Kerala to announce KEAM 2025 results on May 10

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, will release the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 results, today, Saturday, May 10, 2025.



Candidates who participated in the KEAM exam can view their results on the official CEE Kerala website, cee.kerala.gov.in.



The final answer key for KEAM 2025 has already been published on the official website.



Additionally, candidates can access their examination responses for the KEAM 2025, Engineering and Pharmacy Computer-Based Test (CBT) through the candidate portal.



Steps to check KEAM 2025 results

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:



1) Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2) Click on the KEAM Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3) Enter login details on the new page that appears.

4) Submit to view the result.

5) Verify the result, download the page, and keep a hard copy for future reference.



Examination details

The KEAM 2025 was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 23 to April 29, 2025.



The Engineering course exams were held daily from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. For the Pharmacy course, the schedule included:

Session 1: 11.30 am to 1.00 pm

Session 2: 3.30 pm to 5.00 pm

Final day: 10.00 am to 11.30 am



For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official CEE Kerala website, cee.kerala.gov.in.