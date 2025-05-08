Tamil Nadu HSC +2 results 2025: Girls outperform boys this time with 96.7 pass percentage. Other DETAILS here

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the results for the HSC +2 (Class 12) final examinations.



Students can access their results on the official websites at



- dge.tn.gov.in

- tnresults.nic.in

- results.digilocker.gov.in



A total of 7,92,494 students appeared for the exams, with 7,53,142 passing, reflecting a strong overall performance.



District-wise pass percentages

Ariyalur led the state with an impressive 98.82% pass percentage, followed closely by Erode (97.98%), Tiruppur (97.53%), Coimbatore (97.48%), and Kannyakumari (97.01%). Other notable performances include Sivagangai (96.71%), Virudhu Nagar (96.64%), and Perambalur (96.58%).



Vellore recorded the lowest pass percentage at 90.79%, with Kallakurichy (90.96%) and Tiruvallore (91.49%) also among the lower-performing districts.



Performance by schools

Private schools outperformed others, achieving a 98.88% pass percentage.



Aided schools followed with 95.71%, while government schools recorded 91.94%.



Stream-wise performance

1) Science: With 5,15,368 students appearing, the Science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.99%. Of the 2,35,394 boys and 2,79,974 girls who took the exam, 2,25,859 boys (95.95%) and 2,73,973 girls (97.86%) passed.



2) Commerce: A total of 2,37,285 students participated, with 2,19,907 passing (92.68%). Boys (1,14,985) had a pass percentage of 90.12%, while girls (1,22,300) achieved 95.08%.



3) Vocational: Out of 28,430 students, 23,943 passed, yielding an overall pass percentage of 84.22%. Boys (17,815) recorded 80.71%, and girls (10,615) achieved 90.10%.



4) Arts: The smallest stream, with 11,411 students, had an overall pass percentage of 82.90%. Boys (4,984) recorded 76.30%, while girls (6,427) achieved 88.02%.



Gender-wise performance

Girls outperformed boys across all streams, with an overall pass percentage of 96.70% compared to 93.16% for boys. Of the 4,19,316 female students who appeared, 4,05,472 passed, while 3,47,670 of the 3,73,178 male students passed.



Past trends

The 2024 pass percentage of 94.56% was the highest since 2020, excluding the exceptional 100% in 2021 due to COVID-related adjustments.



Previous years recorded:

2020: 92.34%

2021: 100%

2022: 93.76%

2023: 94.03%