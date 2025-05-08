CUET UG 2025: Exam city intimation slips released. Admit cards out when?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, the release of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG) 2025 exam city intimation slip, accessible via the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.



Candidates registered for the exam can now view details of their assigned exam city.



This slip indicates the city where their exam centre will be located, but is distinct from the admit card, which will be issued separately.



How to access the city intimation slip?

To check the CUET UG 2025 exam city intimation slip, candidates should follow these steps:



1) Go to the official CUET UG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG

2) Select the “City Intimation Slip for CUET UG 2025” link.

3) Input the application number, date of birth, and the security code displayed.

4) Download and save the PDF for future reference.



Admit card details

The CUET UG 2025 admit cards are expected to be available by the end of the week following May 7, 2025.



Candidates must download the admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.



The admit card will contain critical details, including the exact exam centre and schedule, ensuring candidates are fully prepared for the test day.



The CUET UG 2025 exams are scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2025. This year, the test will adopt a hybrid format, with some subjects conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and others in pen-and-paper mode, depending on the subject requirements.