CUET-UG 2025: Students stuck between preparation and uncertainty as NTA finally announces postponement

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is one of the most important exams for students seeking admission to top central universities in India, for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

But, this year along with the usual stress of preparation, students preparing for CUET-UG are forced to deal with the uncertainty around the exam dates as well.

EdexLive interviewed a few students across India to get their thoughts on this. Let’s see what they have to say about it.



Months of preparation, moments of frustration

For many students, preparation for CUET-UG did not start just yesterday.

Vansh Modi, a CUET-UG aspirant from Hyderabad, says, “I’ve been preparing for about four months now.” Another aspirant, Vidhi Kapur, who hails from Delhi, said that she has been preparing for CUET-UG for almost a year now.

The students feel most confident, at least in their domain subjects. However, English remains unpredictable for some. ”We know the questions we can expect in our domain subjects, but the same cannot be said for the English paper,” Vidhi said.

All of them expressed frustration about the initial lack of clarity on the exam dates, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) delayed issuing the date sheets until today.

When will it happen?

CUET-UG was initially expected to begin on May 8, 2025. However, multiple delays and vague updates from the exam-conducting body, NTA, left students and parents confused.

Today, May 7, the NTA finally announced that the exams for different subjects would be conducted from May 15 to May 31, 2025, in a hybrid format.

However, several students, who were allotted exam centres in cities farther away from them, had already made arrangements to travel based on the earlier expected dates. Some even made plans to attend family events.

These plans have been rudely interrupted due to the sudden postponement of the exam.

Shiva Shukla, an aspirant from Ayodhya, explained, “I wasn’t affected much, but my friends had booked tickets based on city preferences. Now they can’t even cancel them. Even my plans got interrupted.”

Vidhi put it bluntly, saying, “It was just infuriating. I'd rather the NTA just issue the dates so that I can make plans in advance and just enjoy afterwards.”

How are they coping with the delay?

The days between the expected and final dates are being used in different ways.

Some students are revising or studying for other entrance exams. Others are taking small breaks to relax.

“I am preparing side by side, but at the same time, I'm not putting my 100 per cent efforts into CUET-UG because I don't know the exact date yet,” Vidhi admitted.

“Going out for an hour or two helps me relax,” she added,

Even after the delay, all three students are willing to appear for CUET-UG. Vansh and Shiva are continuing with their preparation, while also keeping other exams and courses in mind.

"I am also preparing for the CA (Chartered Accountant) Foundation Exam alongside CUET-UG. Apart from this, I am also considering other UG programmes in private universities," Vansh says.

Vidhi, however, has gone all in, with CUET-UG as her only option. “I’ve withdrawn from all other colleges. I’m focused only on Delhi University now,” she said.

While Vansh believes that the NTA is being transparent, both Shiva and Vidhi are concerned. Shiva said, “They are unpredictable with other exams too.” Vidhi pointed out that since exams like JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) and NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) were unexpectedly tough this year, and fears that CUET-UG might also be equally challenging.

Future plans and hopes for flexibility

Despite the delays, most students believe their future colleges will adjust their schedules. Vidhi stated that Delhi University has already started its admissions later than reported for the past two years, so she’s not too worried. “I’ll use this time to do some extracurriculars or short courses," she said.

When asked if CUET-UG should be more student-friendly, answers were mixed. Vansh said, “No, these exams are meant to test us.”

But others argued for clearer instructions, more predictable dates, and closer exam centres. Vidhi said, “Several students I know have gotten centres far away, even outside their states. Some flexibility would help.”

For CUET-UG aspirants, it’s not just about studying hard; it’s about staying patient and mentally strong amid uncertainty. This year, the biggest challenge hasn’t been the syllabus but the wait.