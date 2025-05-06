NEET-UG 2025: All eyes now on answer key and results | Here’s when to expect it

More than 22 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, held nationwide on Sunday, May 4. The examination took place in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Students who participated in the medical entrance test reported that this year's paper was noticeably more time-consuming and challenging compared to previous years.

With the exam now complete, attention has turned to the release of the provisional answer key. As per previous trends, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish the provisional key towards the end of May, said a report by Odisha TV.

Following the release, a designated objection window will be opened — likely in the first week of June — during which candidates can raise challenges to specific answers. A non-refundable fee per question will be applicable for submitting objections. All challenges will be reviewed by subject experts before finalising the key.

Final answer key and result date

The final answer key, revised after scrutiny of objections, will be released ahead of the declaration of results. This final version will be used to calculate scores and rankings.

As of now, the NEET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced around June 14, approximately four to five weeks after the exam. Both the final answer key and results will be made available on the official website: neet.nta.nic.in.

To check the provisional answer key once it is out, candidates will need to log in to the NEET UG portal using their application number and date of birth.