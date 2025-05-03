West Bengal: Girls shine in Madrasah education results. Check list of toppers here!

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) announced the results for the 2025 High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations today, Saturday, May 3. The results showcase outstanding academic achievements across all categories.
Gender-wise performance
Female candidates outperformed male candidates, particularly in the High Madrasah category, securing 12 of the top 15 positions. Across all three exam categories, 37 students made it to the top ten merit lists, with 16 girls and 21 boys, highlighting a strong performance by both female and male candidates.
Examination details
Conducted from February 10 to March 5, 2025, at 206 centres, the exams saw a total of 60,374 candidates, with 36,021 (59.66%) female and 24,353 (40.34%) male participants.
Pass percentages
The overall pass percentages for the examinations were:
High Madrasah: 90.32%
Alim: 92.81%
Fazil: 93.15%
Top-performing districts
High MadrasahEast Midnapore: 97.54%
Alipurduar: 95.63%
North 24 Parganas: 95.21%
Alim
Jalpaiguri: 100%
North 24 Parganas: 98.86%
East Midnapore: 98.70%
Fazil
Coochbehar: 100%
Nadia: 98.21%
North 24 Parganas: 97.63%
Toppers
High Madrasah
Fahamida Yeasmin (Rank 1): 780 marks
Sahida Parvin (Rank 1): 780 marks
Samsun Nehar (Rank 2): 776 marks
Alifnur Khatun (Rank 3): 772 marks
Alim
MD Saied Alam Mondal (Rank 1): 873 marks
Masum Billa Gazi (Rank 2): 870 marks
MD Omar Faruk Mondal (Rank 3): 853 marks
Fazil
Iyamin Sekh (Rank 1): 562 marks
Raihan Hossain (Rank 2): 559 marks
Bakibillah Gayen (Rank 2): 559 marks
Abdul Halim (Rank 3): 558 marks
New PPS/PPR system
For the first time, WBBME introduced an instant (tatkal) Post-Publication Scrutiny and Review (PPS/PPR) system. Candidates can apply within seven days, and results are published within 15 days.