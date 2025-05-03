West Bengal: Girls shine in Madrasah education results. Check list of toppers here!

The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) announced the results for the 2025 High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations today, Saturday, May 3. The results showcase outstanding academic achievements across all categories.

Gender-wise performance

Female candidates outperformed male candidates, particularly in the High Madrasah category, securing 12 of the top 15 positions. Across all three exam categories, 37 students made it to the top ten merit lists, with 16 girls and 21 boys, highlighting a strong performance by both female and male candidates.



Examination details

Conducted from February 10 to March 5, 2025, at 206 centres, the exams saw a total of 60,374 candidates, with 36,021 (59.66%) female and 24,353 (40.34%) male participants.



Pass percentages

The overall pass percentages for the examinations were:



High Madrasah: 90.32%

Alim: 92.81%

Fazil: 93.15%



Top-performing districts



High MadrasahEast Midnapore: 97.54%

Alipurduar: 95.63%

North 24 Parganas: 95.21%



Alim

Jalpaiguri: 100%

North 24 Parganas: 98.86%

East Midnapore: 98.70%



Fazil

Coochbehar: 100%

Nadia: 98.21%

North 24 Parganas: 97.63%



Toppers

High Madrasah

Fahamida Yeasmin (Rank 1): 780 marks

Sahida Parvin (Rank 1): 780 marks

Samsun Nehar (Rank 2): 776 marks

Alifnur Khatun (Rank 3): 772 marks



Alim

MD Saied Alam Mondal (Rank 1): 873 marks

Masum Billa Gazi (Rank 2): 870 marks

MD Omar Faruk Mondal (Rank 3): 853 marks



Fazil

Iyamin Sekh (Rank 1): 562 marks

Raihan Hossain (Rank 2): 559 marks

Bakibillah Gayen (Rank 2): 559 marks

Abdul Halim (Rank 3): 558 marks



New PPS/PPR system

For the first time, WBBME introduced an instant (tatkal) Post-Publication Scrutiny and Review (PPS/PPR) system. Candidates can apply within seven days, and results are published within 15 days.