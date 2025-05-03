NTA releases JEE Main 2025 results for 23 candidates after verification

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 results for 23 candidates whose scores were previously withheld due to identity verification issues, stated a report by The Telegraph India.



These candidates can now access their Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (BTech) (Paper 1) scorecards on the official JEE portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in, using their application number, password, and security pin.



Cause of delay

The delay in releasing these results arose from discrepancies in key identification details, such as photographs, biometric records, and other personal information provided during the application process.



Following a detailed document verification process and submission of required proofs, the NTA cleared these candidates’ results for release.



Action against non-compliant candidates

The NTA noted that some candidates who failed to submit valid documentation within the specified timeframe have received show-cause notices, and their results remain withheld.



The agency reiterated its dedication to enforcing stringent security, and verification measures to prevent malpractices in national entrance exams.



Next steps: JoSAA counselling

Candidates with newly released results are now eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process, set to begin soon.



Their JEE Main 2025 scores will allow them to apply for admission to premier engineering institutions, including National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).



The JoSAA counselling will occur over multiple rounds, enabling candidates to select and lock their preferred courses and colleges based on their ranks, category, and available seats.



Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JoSAA website for updates on the counselling schedule, required documents, and additional admission procedures.