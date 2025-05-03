NEET-UG 2025: What you MUST know before entering the exam hall tomorrow

As thousands of medical aspirants prepare to take the National Eligilbility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 4, it’s crucial to go in not just with revision done, but with a clear understanding of what the day demands.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the exam in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm at centres across India.

With admit cards already available on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the instructions to avoid unnecessary stress or disqualification on exam day.

Dress code

NEET UG follows a strict dress protocol aimed at ensuring transparency and smooth conduct. Heavy clothes and long sleeves are a no-go. Footwear is also restricted — only slippers and low-heeled sandals are permitted. Shoes are strictly prohibited.

Candidates wearing religious or customary attire should report to the centre by 12.30 pm for additional frisking.

Jewellery, accessories, and watches are not allowed, especially for female candidates. Items like brooches, metallic hair clips, bracelets, and wearable tech can lead to denial of entry.

What NOT to bring?

All students will undergo metal detector screening. To avoid complications, make sure these items stay at home:

Study material: Notes, books, printed/written sheets, geometry boxes, calculators, log tables

Electronics: Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones

Personal items: Wallets, handbags, belts, caps, or any wearable gadgets

Others: Jewellery, food, water bottles, or anything that could conceal a chip or unauthorised device

There will be no arrangement for safekeeping of these items at the exam centres.

Exam day essentials

Here’s your NEET UG 2025 essentials checklist:

Printed admit card with a passport-size photo pasted on it

One extra identical photo to paste on the attendance sheet

Valid photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, or Class 12 admit card)

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, if applicable

Last, but not the least…

This year, the exam process is expected to be more stringent due to last year's malpractice and paper leak incidents. Keep these key points in mind to ensure a smooth and trouble-free exam day: