Maharashtra SSC and HSC 2025 results expected by mid-May. Latest UPDATES and other details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is poised to release the 2025 Maharashtra Board Examination results, for Classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC) next week, according to a report by The Indian Express.



Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi informed The Indian Express that the results are slated for announcement by May 15, though an official date is pending.



Where to check results?

Students can check their results on the MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in.



How to check results on MSBSHSE website

To get results from the MSBSHSE website, follow these steps:



1. Navigate to mahahsscboard.in.

2. Select the Maharashtra Board Result link on the homepage.

3. Choose SSC or HSC.

4. Input your Roll Number, Name, and other required details.

5. Click submit, and download your marksheet.

6. Retain your marksheet for future use.



Examination details

The MSBSHSE oversees the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams for Class 10 and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams for Class 12. The 2025 SSC exams ran from February 21 to March 17, while HSC exams occurred from February 11 to March 11.



Over 31 lakh students registered, with Class 12 including 8,10,348 boys, 6,94,652 girls, and 37 transgender candidates, and Class 10 comprising 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender candidates.