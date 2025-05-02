West Bengal Madhyamik results 2025 OUT! Check here!

The president of the Ad Hoc committee of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced the Madhyamik results today, Friday, May 2, at the WBBSE office, Nivedita Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata.



WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results will be available online on the following websites:



- wbbse.wb.gov.in

- wbresults.nic.in



As notified by the board, the result have been available on the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in, from 9.45 am onwards.



Students can note that the websites are temporarily unavailable and are expected to be back in service soon.



How to access WBBSE Madhyamik 2025 results online

Follow these steps to check your results:



1. Go to the official websites

2. Sign up using your contact number and email ID.

3. Click on the link designated for board exam results.

4. Choose WBBSE Madhyamik from the options provided.

5. Input your roll number and registration number as shown on your WB Class 10 admit card.

6. Once announced, your Madhyamik result will be sent to the registered contact number and email ID.



Registration on the website is free, ensuring easy access to your results.



Performance highlights

- WBBSE has declared the Madhyamik (Class 10) results for 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 86.56%.



- Purba Medinipur led the state with an impressive 96.46% pass rate, followed by Kalimpong at 96.09% and Kolkata at 92.3%.



Top Performers

- Aditro Sarkar from Rajganj clinched the top position, scoring an outstanding 696 out of 700 marks, a whopping 99.43%.



- Anubhab Biswas of Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Vidya Mandir in Malda and Soumya Pal of Bishnupur High School in Bankura jointly secured the second rank with 99.14% each.



- Ishani Chakraborty from Kotulpur Saroj Basini Balika Vidyalaya in Bankura took the third spot with a score of 99%.



The theory exams were held from February 10 to February 22, 2025, with assessments for Physical Education, Social Service, and Work Education conducted between March 19 and April 2.



All exams took place in a single shift from 10.45 am to 2.00 pm, including a 15-minute reading period for question papers.



The online mark sheet is provisional, with original documents available from schools approximately 15 days post-declaration.



Student participation

A total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the exams, with female candidates outnumbering males at 5,55,950.



Supplementary examinations

Students who failed to pass in one or more subjects can appear for supplementary examinations, with the schedule to be announced alongside the result declaration.