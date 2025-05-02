Karnataka SSLC class 10 results to be announced today! DETAILS here!

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results today, May 2, 2025, at 11.30 am.



Students can check their marks on the official websites, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, once the result link is activated.



Steps to check Karnataka SSLC results online

Follow these steps to view and download the KSEAB Class 10 results:



1. Visit the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english or karresults.nic.in.

2. Find and click the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the provided fields.

4. View the Class 10 result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the KSEAB Result 2025 and print it for future reference.



Exam details

The SSLC exams were conducted across Karnataka from March 21 to April 4, 2025.



A total of 8,96,447 students registered, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls from 15,881 high schools.



The exams took place at 2,818 centres, with 65,000 evaluators employed across 240 evaluation centres to ensure smooth assessment.



Previous year's performance

In 2024, approximately 8.9 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams, with 4.5 lakh boys and 4.3 lakh girls.



The overall pass percentage was 73.40%, a decline from 83.89% in 2023, 85.13% in 2022, and 73.70% in 2019 (pre-pandemic).



To address the lower pass rates, KSEAB increased the normalisation grade marks from 10% to 20% and reduced the qualifying marks from 35% to 25%.



Notably, three schools in Bengaluru recorded a 0% pass rate, and only one student scored a perfect 625 marks in 2024, compared to four in 2023.