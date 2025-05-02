Exams

Karnataka SSLC 2025: Exam 2 and 3 schedules announced

Students seeking to improve scores or to re-attempt the paper(s) they have failed in, can check schedules for SSLC Exam 2 and Exam 3 at the official website
Karnataka SSLC 2025: Exam 2 and 3 schedules
Karnataka SSLC 2025: Exam 2 and 3 schedules
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the schedules for SSLC Exam 2 and Exam 3 for students who failed one or two subjects or seek to improve their scores.

Exam 2 is set to take place from May 26 to June 2, 2025, while Exam 3 will be conducted from June 23 to June 30, 2025.

Notably, KSEAB has removed grace marks for these exams, a change from previous years when 10% grace marks benefited 59,246 students in 2023, and 20% grace marks were applied in 2024.

Results overview
The Karnataka SSLC 2025 results have been declared, with an overall pass percentage of 62.34%, marking a significant drop from 73.40% in 2024, 83.89% in 2023, and 85.13% in 2022.

This year, 7,90,890 students appeared for the exams, comprising 3,90,311 male and 4,00,579 female students.

Mark sheets can be downloaded from the official websites, karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in, using the required login credentials.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC 2025 mark sheets
To access and download the SSLC 2025 results, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the SSLC Karnataka result link displayed on the homepage.
3. Enter your roll number and date of birth.
4. View your scorecard on the screen.
5. Download the Karnataka Class 10 result for future reference.

