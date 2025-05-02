JEE Advanced 2025: Registration closes today. APPLY here!

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 on May 2, 2025. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.



Steps to register for JEE Advanced 2025

Follow these steps to register for JEE Advanced 2025



1. Visit jeeadv.ac.in.

2. Click on the “JEE Advanced 2025 Registration” link.

3. Log in using your JEE Main 2025 roll number and password.

4. Provide personal, academic, and contact details.

5. Upload required documents, including a photograph, signature, and relevant certificates.

6. Pay the application fee online.

7. Submit the form and download the confirmation page for reference.



Eligibility criteria

To qualify for JEE Advanced 2025, candidates must rank among the top 2,50,000 in the JEE Main 2025 Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech) paper. The category-wise distribution is:



- OPEN: 40.5%

- General- Economically Weaker Section (GEN-EWS): 10%

- Other Backward Classes - Non creamy Layer (OBC-NCL): 27%

- Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%

- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%



Additionally, a 5% horizontal reservation is provided for Person with Disability (PwD) candidates within each category. Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2000 (general category) or October 1, 1995 (SC, ST, and PwD candidates, with a five-year age relaxation).



They should have appeared for their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2024 or 2025, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as mandatory subjects. Candidates previously admitted to an IIT through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2024 or those with cancelled IIT admissions are ineligible, with specific exceptions.