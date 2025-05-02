BSE Odisha to announce Class 10 Matric results today! How to check marks online?

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the Class 10 matric exam results today, Friday, May 2, 2025, at 4 pm.



Students can access their mark sheets from 6 pm onwards on the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.



Alternatively, results can be checked via SMS by sending “OR10 RollNo” to 5676750.



Digital mark sheets will also be available on mobile apps like DigiLocker and Umang, requiring pre-registration with Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.



Steps to check BSE Odisha class 10 results

To view and download the Class 10 results, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official website at bseodisha.ac.in.

2. Search and click on the “Odisha Class 10 Result 2025” or “Annual HSC Exam Results 2025” link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required credentials, such as roll number, and other information.

4. View your result on the screen and download it for future reference.



Over 5.2 lakh students participated in the BSE Odisha Class 10 exams for 2025, conducted across 3,133 centres statewide, from February 21 to March 5.



The provisional mark sheets available online can be used for reference until schools distribute original certificates, which is expected within a few days.

Students dissatisfied with their results can await details on the revaluation process, and supplementary exams, which BSE will announce soon on its official website.



Enhanced safety measures used for exams

To safeguard question papers and prevent leaks, BSE Odisha introduced a digital lock system for transporting question papers during the Class 10 matric exams, a first for the board.



Additionally, in response to past incidents of question papers circulating online, the board implemented watermarked and QR-code-enabled question papers.



Each paper included unique identifiers, such as examination centre and candidate details, to facilitate tracing in case of a leak, enhancing the integrity of the examination process.