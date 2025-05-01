West Bengal Madhyamik results 2025 to be announced tomorrow, May 2. Here's how you can check

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to declare the WB Madhyamik Class 10 results 2025 on Friday, May 2, 2025.



The results will be announced at 9.00 am through a press conference.



Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can access their results on the official West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) website starting at 9.45 am.



Additionally, schools can collect marksheets, and certificates from their respective camp offices from 10.00 am on the same day.



Here are the official websites to check results

Students can view their WB Madhyamik Class 10 results on the following official websites:



- result.wbbsedata.com

- wbbse.wb.gov.in



Mobile app to access results

In addition to the websites, students can check their Class 10 results via the mobile app at iresults.net/wbbse-app/.



Steps to check WB Madhyamik Result 2025

To view the Class 10 board exam results, follow these steps:



1. Visit the official WBBSE website at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the WB Madhyamik Result 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details on the new page that appears.

4. Submit the details to view your result.

5. Download and save the result page.

6. Keep a printed copy for future reference.



Examination schedule

The WB Madhyamik Class 10 board exams for 2025 were conducted from February 10 to February 22.



The exams took place in a single shift each day, from 10.45 am to 2.00 pm. The examination began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects.