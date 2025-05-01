NTA releases JIPMAT 2025 answer key. Objection window open until May 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional JIPMAT 2025 Answer Key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.



The answer key, along with the objection window, will remain accessible until May 2, 2025, at 6.00 pm.



Objection raising process and fees

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key may challenge it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.



Payments can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI until May 2, 2025, at 6.00 pm.



Challenges will not be considered without the processing fee, and payments through other modes will not be accepted. A panel of subject experts will review the challenges, and if a challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be revised, impacting all candidates’ results accordingly.



Steps to download JIPMAT answer key 2025

To download the answer key, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.ac.in/JIPMAT/.

2. Click on the JIPMAT Answer Key 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details on the new page.

4. Submit the details to view the answer key.

5. Download the answer key and keep a printed copy for future reference.



JIPMAT 2025 examination details

The JIPMAT 2025 exam was conducted on April 26, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) covering:



- Quantitative Aptitude

- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

- Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension



The final results will be released based on the revised answer key after addressing valid challenges.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JIPMAT website for updates on the result declaration and further details.