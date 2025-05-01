Kerala SSLC exam 2025 update: Results to be declared on May 9

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has confirmed that the Kerala SSLC (Class 10) results 2025 will be announced on May 9, 2025. While the exact time of the release has not been specified, candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can access their results on the official website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.



The Kerala SSLC Class 10 examinations were held from March 3 to March 26, 2025.



How to check Kerala SSLC results 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Class 10 results:



1. Visit the official results website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on the Kerala SSLC Results 2025 link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required login details and click submit.

4. View the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result page and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Websites to check Kerala SSLC results

In addition to the primary website, students can view their Kerala Board Class 10 results on the following platforms:



- prd.kerala.gov.in

- results.kerala.gov.in

- examresults.kerala.gov.in

- pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

- results.kite.kerala.gov.in

- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in



Examination statistics

A total of 4,27,021 candidates participated in the Kerala SSLC examination. The exams were conducted across 2,964 centres within Kerala, nine centres in Lakshadweep, and seven centres in the Gulf region.



The distribution of candidates by school type included:

Government schools: 1,42,298 students

Government-aided schools: 2,55,092 students

Unaided schools: 29,631 students

Lakshadweep centres: 447 students

Gulf region centres: 682 students