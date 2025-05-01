Gujarat: GSHEB Class 10 and 12 exam results 2025. When will it release? STEPS to check here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) conducted the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC), and Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) board exams for 2025, from February 27 to March 17.



The GSHSEB is expected to release both Class 10 and Class 12 results in the first week of May 2025, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.



How to check results online?

Students can access their results by following these steps:

1. Visit the official GSHSEB website at www.gsebeservice.com.

2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

3. Enter the roll/registration number.

4. View and download the mark sheet, which includes subject-wise scores and qualification status.



Enrollment data for 2025

A total of 14.28 lakh students were enrolled across both classes.

- Class 10 (SSC): 8,92,882 candidates enrolled, with approximately 8.92 lakh students appearing for the exams.

- Class 12 (HSC): 5.35 lakh candidates registered, including 4,23,909 students for the general stream and 1,11,384 for the science stream.



Strict anti-cheating measures

The board implemented stringent measures to maintain transparency and fairness:

- Device ban: Mobile phones and electronic gadgets were prohibited inside exam halls.

- CCTV surveillance: All centres were monitored via CCTV.

- Real-time tracking: A tracking application ensured the secure movement of question papers to prevent leaks.

- Public advisory: Authorities cautioned against fake social media claims about paper leaks.



A look into last year's pass rate

- Class 10: 82.56% pass rate, with girls (86.69%) outperforming boys (79.12%).

- Class 12: 82.45% overall pass rate, with the general stream at 91.93% and the science stream at 82.45%. A total of 127 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, up from 27 in 2023.



For additional details, students are advised to check the official GSHSEB website at gseb.org