CBSE Board Exam Class 10, and 12 results likely to be out tomorrow. IMPORTANT information to note

Students of Classes 10 and 12 who appeared for the 2025 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations are eagerly awaiting their results, with no official announcement yet on the date it will be released. However, it is being speculated that CBSE is expected to declare the results within May 2025, most likely by tomorrow, Friday, May 2.



Once released, students can access their scores through the board’s official platforms.



Here are websites where you can check CBSE results:

- cbse.gov.in

- results.cbse.nic.in



Also via DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in, and UMANG portal at umang.gov.in



Credentials required to access results

To check their results, students will need to provide the following details:



- Roll number

- Date of birth

- Admit card details



Examination overview

This year, approximately 44 lakh students participated in the CBSE board examinations. The examination schedule was as follows:



Class 10: Conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

Class 12: Held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.



How to download CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2025

Students can follow these steps to download their results once they are available:



1. Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results 2025.

3. Enter the required login details and click submit.

4. View the scorecard displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printed copy for future reference.



For the latest updates and further details, students are encouraged to regularly check the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.