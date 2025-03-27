UPSC NDA admit card 2025: Here's how you can download it

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in.



Candidates registered for the exam, which is going to be held on April 21, 2025, will soon be able to download their admit cards.



This year, the exam will fill 406 vacancies through a two-stage process: a written exam followed by a Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.



A final merit list will be compiled based on the highest combined scores from both stages.



Steps to download UPSC NDA admit card 2025

Candidates can access their admit cards by following these steps:



1. Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link labelled ‘e-Admit Card: NDA & NA (I) 2025’.

3. Enter your registration ID or roll number along with your date of birth.

4. Submit the details to download the admit card.



Key details to verify on the admit card

Once downloaded, candidates should carefully review the following information and report any errors to the commission:



- Candidate’s name and roll number

- Exam date, time, and venue

- Exam day guidelines

- Photograph and signature



Entry to the examination hall requires candidates to present their admit card along with a photo ID matching the number listed on the admit card for each session.



Gates will close 30 minutes before the exam begins, so punctuality is essential.



To advance to the SSB interview, candidates must score above the designated cut-off marks in the written exam.



The UPSC will release the official NDA cut-off after the entire selection process concludes, determining eligibility for the next round.



Preparation tips

- Aspirants should familiarise themselves with the NDA syllabus, which covers Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, and current events.



- Understanding the exam pattern and syllabus is crucial for effective preparation.