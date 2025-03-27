SSC releases final answer key for MTS and Havaldar exam 2024

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially published the final answer key for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2024, accompanied by candidates’ response sheets.

This release follows the publication of the final results on March 12, 2025.

Candidates who participated in the exam can now access, and download these documents from the SSC’s official website, ssc.gov.in.

The final answer key and response sheets will remain available for download until 6 pm on April 25, 2025.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to save and print their answer sheets for future reference, as access will be discontinued after the deadline.



How to download the final answer key

To get the final answer key and response sheets, candidates should follow these steps:



1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

2. Locate and click on the SSC MTS & Havaldar 2024 final answer key notice on the homepage.

3. Open the PDF that appears, which contains a link to access the answer keys.

4. Log in using your roll number and password.

5. View and download your final answer key and response sheet.

6. Print a copy for your reference.



Examination timeline

- The computer-based test (CBT) took place from September 30 to November 14, 2024.



- Results were announced on January 21, 2025, shortlisting 27,011 candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Havaldar posts.



- The PET/PST was conducted between February 5 and February 12, 2025, with 20,959 candidates qualifying for the next phase.



- Subsequently, 11,518 candidates have been selected for document verification, with further proceedings to be managed by the respective departments.