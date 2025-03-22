NEET SS 2024 correction window insights: This is what a poll says

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) offered two chances to fix NEET SS 2024 applications.

The first window was open from February 27 to March 3, 2025, for editing details in the form.

The second, the final window, ran from March 11 to March 13, 2025, for correcting uploaded images like photos, signatures, and thumb impressions.



What candidates changed

A Shiksha.com poll asked users what they edited in their NEET SS 2024 forms.



The options were:

- Personal details

- Academic details

- Photograph or signature

- Paper or subject choice



Half of the voters (50%) fixed personal details. Next, 33% updated academic details. About 17% tweaked their photograph, signature, or thumb impression.



No one picked a paper or subject choice.



These were the non-editable fields



- Name

- Test city

- Nationality

- Mobile number

- Email ID



Admit cards for NEET SS 2024 will be released on March 25, 2025. The exam itself is set for March 29 and 30, 2025, across 36 cities in India. This year, NBEMS added time-bound sections to the exam format.