JEE Main 2025: Eyeing admissions into NITs? Here's what you need to know

Getting into the National Institute of Technology (NIT) through Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) is an important milestone for engineering aspirants.

The score students need for 2025 depends on the NIT, the engineering branch, your category (for example, General or OBC), and how tough the competition is that year.



What are the JEE Main cut-offs?

The cut-off is the lowest score students need to qualify for an NIT. It changes based on how many people apply, how tough the exam is, the number of seats, and reservation rules for different castes.



Cut-offs are shown as “closing ranks” for each NIT and branch. While 2025 cut-offs will only be clear after the exam, past trends offer clues.



In 2024, General category students needed around 93.23 percentile.

For Other Backward Classes (OBC), it was 79.67 percentile, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC and ST) needed 60.09 and 50.23 percentiles, respectively, according to a report by The Indian Express, today Saturday, March 22.



How reservations affect cut-offs

Cut-offs are lower for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories compared to General.



For example, an OBC student aiming for Computer Science at NIT Warangal needed a rank of around 761 (about 252+ marks). SC and ST cut-offs vary based on seat quotas and rules.



Preparation strategy



Good preparation boosts your shot at your dream NIT and branch.

Here’s how:



1. Know the exam: Learn about the JEE Main syllabus and pattern.

2. Practice often: Solve old papers and take mock tests to identify weak areas.

3. Manage time: Set study times for each subject and focus on what’s hard for you.

4. Stay updated: Check National Testing Agency (NTA) announcements for exam dates and details.



The exact cutoff marks for NIT admission in 2025 aren’t known yet. However, aiming for a high rank in JEE Main 2025 will help students land a spot in their preferred NIT and branch.