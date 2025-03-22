India Post releases GDS merit list for 2025. Qualified? These are the next steps...

On Friday, March 21, 2025, India Post shared the India Post GDS January merit list 2025.

This list shows the candidates selected for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) jobs in 22 states.

If you applied, you can check the list on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

These states are to recruit

The merit list covers states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and some northeastern states.

How to check the merit list?

Here are the steps to see if you made the list:



1. Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Find and click the GDS merit list link.

3. Look at the state-wise PDF that opens.

4. Pick your state and check the list.

5. Download the list to keep it for future use.

Job openings

India Post wants to hire 21,413 people for Gramin Dak Sevak roles through this process.

How candidates were chosen?

The shortlist was made based on Class X Board exam marks and was system-generated.

Next, the selected candidates’ original documents will be physically verified by the head of the division or unit where the job is offered.



What to do next?

If you’re on the list, you need to get your documents verified by the Divisional Head listed next to your name.

This must be done by April 7, 2025. The shortlisted candidates are to report for verification, along with originals and two sets of self-attested photocopies of all the relevant documents.