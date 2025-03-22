AIBE 19 Results 2024 released by Bar Council of India. DETAILS here!

The Bar Council of India has shared the AIBE 19 Results 2024 on its official website at allindiabarexamination.com.



The exam took place on December 22, 2024, with 100 questions across 19 topics. This year, the result is based on 93 questions since 7 were withdrawn, as per AIBE's latest notification.



The provisional answer key came out on December 28, 2024. Candidates had from December 30 to January 10, 2025, to point out any issues.



How to check your result?

Here’s how to see your AIBE 19 result:



1. Go to allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click the “AIBE-XIX Result 2024” tab on the homepage.

3. Enter your login details on the new page.

4. Hit “Submit” to see your result.

5. Check and download your scorecard for future use.



Passing marks

- General and Other backward Classes (OBC) candidates need 45% to pass.

- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and disabled candidates need 40%.



The cut-off is lower this year because of the 93-question count.



Seven questions dropped

The final answer key for all of the question paper sets is on the website. It shows which seven questions were dropped, and the results are based on this.



What’s on the scorecard?

Your scorecard will show:

- Your name

- Your roll number

- Total marks you scored

- Whether you are qualified or not.



If you’re not satisfied with the results, you can ask for your OMR sheet to be re-checked. The charge is Rs 200 per request.



For queries or problems, you can dial these helpline numbers:

- 6263178414

- 6352601288

- 9555089314

- 9555076241