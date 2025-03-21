India Post GDS 2025 LATEST updates: First merit list out soon?

India Post will soon release the first selection list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied can download the zone-wise merit list from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.



When is the expected release date?

As per reports, the first merit list for the India Post GDS 2025 exam may come out in the last week of March or the first week of April. However, the exam authority has not confirmed this yet.



Candidates should regularly check the official India Post website for the latest news.



Recruitment details

This recruitment drive will fill 21,413 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies.

The selection will be based on a merit list from candidates’ Class X marks.

The merit list will be available zone-wise, and candidates can download it from the official website.



Recruitment to take place in these states

The recruitment includes many states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.



How do you download the merit list?

Here’s how candidates can download the India Post GDS Result 2025 once it’s released:



- Go to the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

- Click on the ‘India Post GDS Merit List’ link.

- You will be redirected to a page showing zone-wise merit lists.

- Select your zone and open the PDF file.

- Check your result and save it for later use.