NTA opens JIPMAT correction window until March 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2025 application forms, from March 19 to March 21, 2025.



Candidates who need to change their online applications can do so during this period by paying an additional fee via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.



NOTE: As this is a one-time opportunity, NTA advises applicants to make changes carefully.



Non-editable fields

Certain fields are closed for edits, including



- Mobile number

- Email address

- Permanent and present address

- Alternate mobile number



Editable fields

However, candidates can modify details such as their



- Name

- Parents’ names

- Class X and XII qualification details

- Date of birth

- Gender

- Category and sub-category

- Photograph, signature,

- Examination city selection, and comments.



Exam details

Scheduled for April 26, 2025, JIPMAT 2025 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) featuring Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).



The exam, lasting 150 minutes, will run from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.



The NTA will announce the examination city details on its official website at a later date.



JIPMAT serves as the national entrance exam for admission to the five-year integrated management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) in Bodh Gaya and Jammu.