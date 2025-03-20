NEET SS 2024: NBEMS to introduce time-bound sections for the exam | Know DETAILS here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2024 courses question paper will now consist of three distinct time-bound sections, labelled A, B, and C.



Each section will feature 50 questions, with candidates allotted 50 minutes to complete it, according to a Times Now report, today, Thursday, March 20.



Strict time management rules

Candidates must note that moving to the next section before the designated time expires is not allowed.



Once the allotted time for a section ends, reviewing or altering responses will not be permitted.



The system will automatically activate the window for the subsequent section shortly after the previous one ends.



Official statement

According to an official NBEMS notice, it stated, "As already notified by NBEMS vide its notice dated 4th May 2024, it has been decided to introduce mandatory time-bound sections in all NBEMS MCQ-based examinations, such as NEET-PG, NEET-MDS, NEET-SS, FMGE, DNB-PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST and FET which are conducted on a computer-based platform."



The notice elaborates that this step aims to "This measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process."



NBEMS had earlier indicated in May 2024 that this time-bound sectional approach would be rolled out starting with the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024 and NEET-PG 2024, extending to all future computer-based tests under its purview, as per reports.