Kerala MP calls for Lok Sabha adjournment to discuss NEET-PG 2025 issues

Suresh highlighted the "serious concerns" impacting thousands of candidates, noting that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) scheduled NEET-PG 2025 for June 15, 2025, in two shifts.



He further pointed out, "Several critical issues remain unresolved, raising apprehensions about transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity in the selection process."



Among the key issues, he highlighted the "lack of clarity on normalization criteria," stating, "Since the examination will be conducted in two shifts, differences in difficulty levels may impact the ranking process."



He also criticised the government for failing "to predefine and publish a transparent normalization formula, leading to concerns of bias and inconsistency."



The MP also raised concerns about the "non-disclosure of answer keys," explaining, "Unlike NEET-UG, the NEET-PG examination process does not include the release of answer keys, preventing candidates from verifying their responses."



Additionally, he noted that service PG score criteria for students with a service background might again become a ground for confusion. "Many aspirants from service backgrounds have reported confusion regarding the calculation of service PG scores, including bonus marks and eligibility conditions," he said.



The MP also stressed the emotional toll on students, stating, "The absence of a predefined and publicly available framework has led to anxiety and potential injustice to eligible candidates."



He further urged the government to "take immediate action to ensure fairness in medical admissions," warning that the future of healthcare in India entirely depends on it.