Karnataka nursing: KSDNEB releases ANM, GNM results for Feb 2025 exams

The Karnataka State Diploma in Nursing Examination Board (KSDNEB) declared the results, on Wednesday, March 19, for the Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) examinations held in February 2025.



Alongside these, the results for Post-Basic Diploma courses have also been made public.



Candidates can now view their scores on the official website, ksdneb.org.



How to access results

To check their results, students should follow these steps:



Step 1. Visit the official KSDNEB website at ksdneb.org.

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click the link "ANM/GNM Exam Result 2025."

Step 3. Enter your registration number and any other required details as requested.

Step 4. Once you submit the information, your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet.

Step 5. Print a copy of the result and keep it safe.



Importance of ANM and GNM programs

The ANM programme equips students with essential healthcare and midwifery skills, while the GNM course provides in-depth training in general nursing.



Both qualifications are highly regarded in the healthcare industry, opening doors to roles in hospitals, clinics, and community health centres.



KSDNEB urges students to carefully review their results and contact the board’s helpline if they notice any discrepancies.



Downloading and retaining a printed copy of the mark sheet is recommended for future reference.