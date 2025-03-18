CUET UG 2025 registrations to close on this date. HURRY and register!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on March 1, 2025.



Eligible students wanting to secure admission to undergraduate programmes can apply through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. This centralised exam continues to streamline university admissions across India.



The application window will remain open until March 22, 2025, with candidates able to submit their fees until March 23, 2025.



A correction period will follow from March 24 to March 26, 2025, allowing applicants to make changes to their submissions.



The NTA has tentatively scheduled the CUET UG 2025 exams from May 8 to June 1, 2025, with further details like exam city announcements still pending.



Here's how to apply for CUET UG 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to register:

- Step 1: Go to cuet.nta.nic.in.

- Step 2: Click the ‘CUET (UG) - 2025 registration’ link on the homepage.

- Step 3: A new page will load.

- Step 4: Register yourself and complete the application form.

- Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the form.

- Step 6: Print the application for future reference.



A direct registration link is also available on the official site for convenience.



Important dates to remember



- Application submission: March 1 to March 22, 2025 (until 11.50 pm)

- Fee payment deadline: March 23, 2025 (until 11.50 pm)

- Correction window: March 24 to March 26, 2025 (until 11.50 pm)

- Exam city announcement: To be updated

- Examination dates: May 8 to June 1, 2025 (tentative)

- Provisional answer keys: Release date to be announced



Candidates are urged to monitor the website for updates on exam cities and answer keys.



For additional details or clarifications, the NTA advises students to regularly check cuet.nta.nic.in.