NEET MDS 2025 application correction window closes today. HURRY!

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the first phase of the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 on March 17.



Candidates who have completed their registration can edit their application forms by logging into the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their credentials.



Two-phase correction process

The application correction is split into two stages.



- The initial phase, allowing general edits, ends today, March 17.



- The second phase will open later, starting from March 27 to March 31, giving candidates another opportunity to edit their submissions.



Editable and non-editable fields in phase 1

In the current correction window, candidates can adjust certain details in their NEET MDS 2025 applications, though some fields are fixed



Non-Editable fields

- Name: Remains unchanged once submitted.

- Test city: Exam location cannot be revised.

- Nationality: Locked after initial entry.

- Mobile number and email ID: Contact information is non-modifiable.



Editable fields

Candidates may update their

- Category

- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) status (an additional fee for processing will be levied)



Final phase

In the second correction phase, NBEMS will alert candidates to any issues with their

- Uploaded photograph

- Signature

- Thumb impression, ensuring all documents meet the required standards.



NEET MDS 2025 exam schedule

The NEET MDS 2025 examination is set for April 19, with test centers spread nationwide.



Successful applicants will receive their admit cards on April 15, following verification of their forms.



Results are expected to be declared by May 19, 2025.