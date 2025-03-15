NEET MDS 2025 application correction window opens

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application correction window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025.



Candidates who have already submitted their applications can now change details via the official website, natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials.



Correction process

The correction window is divided into two distinct phases:

- First correction window: Available until March 17, 2025

- Final correction window: Open from March 27 to March 31, 2025



Candidates are encouraged to make changes promptly within these periods to ensure their applications are complete and accurate.



What can you edit in the first phase?

In the initial phase, candidates can modify most application details except for the following fixed fields:



- Name

- Examination city

- Nationality

- Mobile number

- Email ID

- Date of birth



Changes to category or Persons with Disability (PwD) status are permitted but require payment of an additional examination fee. Note that no new registrations or fresh payments are allowed during this edit window, though outstanding fees due to category/PwD updates can be settled.



Final correction window

The second phase, from March 27 to March 31, 2025, will focus on issues with uploaded images.



Candidates will be notified of any mistakes in their photograph, signature, or thumb impression, and must upload corrected versions within this timeframe. Compliance with these requirements is essential for application approval.



Advice for applicants

Candidates are urged to thoroughly review their submitted forms, and make all necessary corrections before the respective deadlines.



Logging in with existing credentials is required to access and edit the application.



NOTE: Ensuring accuracy during these windows is critical, as no further changes will be permitted after March 31, 2025.