Kerala: Samastha Public Exam 2025 results announced

The Samastha Kerala Islamic Medical and Vocational Board (SKIMVB) released the Samastha Public Exam 2025 results, today, Saturday, March 15.

According to the official website, the results were made available at approximately 12.30 pm. Candidates who took the written exams can now access their scores on the official portal, samastha.in.



Here are direct links to access the results

The results page on the official website provides direct links for candidates to check their scores:

- Public Exam 2025 February (Boarding)

- Public Exam 2025 February (General)



Candidates must select their class and input their registration number to view their results.



Steps to download Samastha Kerala February 2025 results

Follow these steps to retrieve your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, samastha.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the link for downloading results.

Step 3: On the next page, choose your class and enter your registration number in the designated field.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.



For additional details, candidates are advised to refer to the official website.