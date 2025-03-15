JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: Intimation slip out March third week. DETAILS here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will roll out the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 2 city intimation slip during the third week of March 2025. Candidates can download this slip from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, to find out about their assigned exam city and date.

The NTA urges aspirants to regularly check the site for the latest updates, as this information is vital for arranging travel ahead of the exam.



The JEE Mains 2025 Session 2 is scheduled for April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for Paper 1, Bachelor of Engineering [(BE)/Bachelor of Technology (BTech)], with Paper 2 [(Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)/Bachelor of Planning (BPlan)] set for April 9.



Conducted in an online, computer-based format, the exam’s city intimation slip provides early notification of the allotted city, helping with logistical planning.



However, the exact exam center details will only be revealed later via the official admit card, available for download three days prior to the exam start.



How is it different from an admit card?

The city intimation slip and admit card serve distinct purposes. The slip, released in March, informs candidates of their exam city to facilitate travel arrangements, while the admit card, issued closer to the exam, is the official document required for entry into the test centre.



Candidates should note this distinction to avoid confusion.



Can you change the exam city?

During registration, candidates can list preferred exam cities, but the NTA does not guarantee these preferences will be honoured. Once allotted, requests to change the exam city are typically not accommodated under standard conditions.



What to bring to the exam hall

Candidates appearing for JEE Mains 2025 must carry the following:

- A printed copy of the admit card

- A valid photo ID (example, Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID)

- A passport-size photograph

- A transparent ballpoint pen

- A self-declaration form (if mandated)

- A Persons with Disability (PwD) certificate (if applicable)



Additionally, a transparent water bottle may be allowed, so candidates should confirm this with official guidelines closer to the exam date.