GATE 2025: Results set to be released on March 19. DETAILS here!

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is slated to announce the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on Wednesday, March 19.



Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in, by logging in with their enrollment ID and password once the results are out.



NOTE

- As per the official schedule, GATE 2025 results will be declared on March 19.

- Scorecards will be available for free download from March 28 to May 31, 2025.

- If candidates want to access their scorecard after this window, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per test paper.

- Aspirants will need their enrollment ID or email ID and password to retrieve their results.



How to access the results

Follow these steps to check your GATE 2025 result:

Step 1: Visit the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal website.

Step 2: Log in with your enrollment ID or email address and password.

Step 3: Select the "GATE 2025 Result" tab.

Step 4: Your result will display on the screen, including candidate details, marks scored, and the 2025 qualifying cut-off.

Step 5: Download and store the scorecard for future use.



Exam structure and details

GATE 2025 featured 30 test papers, all conducted in English with objective-type questions. Candidates could opt to appear for either one or two papers. The nationwide exam evaluates proficiency across various undergraduate-level disciplines, serving as a gateway for advanced studies and career opportunities.



The GATE exam is a critical assessment for candidates seeking admission to Master’s and Doctoral programmes, often with financial assistance. Beyond academia, GATE scores are widely used by educational institutions and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment, making it an important career milestone for engineering and non-engineering graduates.