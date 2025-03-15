AP EAPCET 2025 registration begins. APPLY HERE!

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) commenced the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh - Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 on March 15, 2025.



Aspiring candidates can register via the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.



The application window will remain open until April 24, 2025.



The direct link to apply



Key dates

- The registration deadline is April 24, 2025.



- A correction window will be accessible from May 6 to May 8, 2025.



- Hall tickets will be downloadable starting May 12, 2025, ahead of the exams scheduled for May 19-20, 2025 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) and May 21-27, 2025 (Engineering).



How to apply for AP EAPCET 2025

Follow these steps to complete your application:

Step 1: Navigate to the official APSCHE website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate and click the "AP EAMCET 2025 registration link" on the homepage.

Step 3: Register via the new page that appears.

Step 4: Log in to your account after registration.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Retain a hard copy for future reference.



Exam structure

- The engineering exam comprises 160 objective-type questions:

80 in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry.



- For Agriculture and Pharmacy, it includes 80 Biology questions

40 in Botany, 40 in Zoology, plus 40 each in Physics and Chemistry.



- Each question carries one mark.



Fee details

The registration fee is Rs 600 for the open category, Rs 550 for Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, and Rs 500 for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, payable online via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or AP/TS online services, or from any recognised bank.