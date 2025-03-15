AIBE 19 results: Results out soon; here's how you can check

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to release the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19, conducted in 2024, sometime in March, according to an NDTV report on Saturday, March 15.



Candidates who took the exam will be able to access their results on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com, by logging in with their roll number and password. The announcement follows the typical two-to-three-month timeline observed in previous years for result declarations.



How to check AIBE 19 results

Candidates can follow these steps to download their AIBE 19 scorecard:



Step 1: Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click the "AIBE 19 Result 2024" link.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a login page.

Step 4: Input your roll number and password.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.



The AIBE 19 exam took place on December 22, 2024. The BCI issued the provisional answer key on December 29, 2024, allowing candidates until January 10, 2025, to submit their objections.



After review, the final answer key was published on March 6, 2025, with 28 questions dropped from the evaluation.



Passing criteria

To qualify, candidates from the General and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories must score at least 45% in the exam, while those from Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST) and disabled categories need a minimum of 40%.



The AIBE 19 consisted of 100 questions spanning 19 legal subjects, such as Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Family Law, and Intellectual Property Laws.



AIBE is mandatory for law graduates from the academic year 2009-2010 onward who wish to practice law in India. Only those enrolled as advocates under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961, are eligible to appear for the exam, which serves as a qualifying benchmark for legal practice.