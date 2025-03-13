UP Police Constable results 2025 announced by UPPRPB

Today, Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) released the results for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable 2025 examination.



Candidates who participated can view their results on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.



Recruitment overview

The recruitment initiative targets filling 60,244 constable vacancies within the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.



The UPPRPB received 48,17,441 online applications during the registration window from December 27, 2023, to January 16, 2024.



The written exams took place over five days: August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, across 10 shifts. Following the normalisation of marks as per the notification dated December 23, 2023, and adhering to state reservation policies, a merit list was compiled.



Approximately 1,74,317 candidates, 2.5 times the advertised posts, were shortlisted for document verification and the Physical Standard Test (PST), conducted between December 26, 2024, and February 7, 2025.



The Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a qualifying stage, was held from February 10 to February 27, 2025.



Selection process

The UP Police Constable 2025 selection process comprised several stages:

- Written examination

- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

- Physical Standard Test (PST)

- Document Verification (DV)

- Medical examination

- Final merit list and selection



Candidates who successfully completed all stages will be included in the final merit list, accessible on the official website.



How can you check the result?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their UP Police Constable Result 2025:



1. Go to the UPPRPB official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Search and click on “UP Police Constable Result 2025” or “UP Police Constable Scorecard 2025”.

3. Input your roll number and date of birth in the designated fields.

4. Press the “View Result” button.

5. View your result on the screen.

6. Download and retain a copy for future use.



Candidates should have their roll numbers and other details ready to ensure a smooth process.



Those named in the final merit list will proceed to additional formalities, including further document verification and medical examinations, to finalise their selection. Successful candidates will then be appointed as constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police Force.