CUET PG 2025 exams kick off today. Here are some ESSENTIAL points you don't want to miss!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) examinations starting today, March 13, 2025.



Candidates are urged to adhere strictly to the guidelines outlined by the authorities to ensure a smooth examination process.



Examination schedule

The CUET PG 2025 exams will be conducted in three shifts daily:

- First shift: 9.00 am to 10.30 am

- Second shift: 12.30 pm to 2.00 pm

- Third shift: 4.00 pm to 5.30 pm



Candidates must plan their arrival accordingly to avoid delays.



Don't forget ADMIT CARD

Entry to the examination centre is strictly prohibited without a valid admit card or hall ticket. Candidates failing to present this essential document will forfeit their chance to appear for the exam. Ensure your admit card is printed and ready well in advance.



Exam day guidelines

To help candidates navigate the exam day seamlessly, here are the critical instructions to follow both inside and outside the exam hall.

- Reach the exam centre at least 90 minutes prior to the commencement of your shift to complete security checks and settle in. Early arrival helps avoid last-minute stress.



Required Documents:

- Printed admit card (completed with a recent passport-sized photograph affixed)

- Valid ID proof (example, Aadhaar card, passport, or driver’s license) - Additional photograph (identical to the one on the admit card) for the attendance sheet



Things to carry

- Printed admit card with the completed CUET self-declaration form

- Valid ID proof for verification alongside the admit card

- A recent photograph to attach to the attendance sheet

- Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates: A valid medical certificate

- Diabetic candidates: Sugar tablets (permitted as an exception)



Things not to carry

- Electronic devices (example, mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, earphones)

- Accessories (example, wallets, purses, belts) - Blank or pre-printed text materials

- Jewelry (example, necklaces, chains, earrings, bangles, nose pins, hair bands) - Any communication devices



For further details or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in



Stay prepared, and best of luck to all CUET PG 2025 aspirants!