COMEDK UGET 2025: Registration deadline approaching! Apply by MARCH 15!

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is set to close registrations for the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 soon.



Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website at comedk.org by March 15, 12.00 pm.



The application correction window will be open from April 11 to April 14, 2025. Admit cards will be available for download starting April 30 at 2.00 pm. The exam is scheduled for May 10, 2025, with the provisional answer key set to be released on May 14.



Candidates will have until May 16 to submit any objections.



The final results will be announced on May 24, 2025.



Exam fee structure for PCB (Physics/Chemistry/Biology)

- COMEDK UGET (PCB only): Rs 1,950 + applicable convenience charges

- Both COMEDK & Uni-GAUGE: Rs 3,200 + applicable convenience charges



How to apply for COMEDK UGET 2025

Follow these steps to apply for the examination



Step 1: Go to the website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the registration link and log in.

Step 3: Complete the application process.

Step 4: Fill out the form, pay the application fee, and submit.

Step 5: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.



For further details, candidates can visit the official website. For assistance, contact the helpline at 080-46671060 or email studenthelpdesk@comedk.org.