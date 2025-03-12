AIIMS New Delhi begins INI CET July 2025 registration! APPLY NOW!

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the start of online applications for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2025 session. Aspiring candidates can register via the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.



NOTE

- The deadline is set for April 15, 2025.

- The entrance exam is scheduled for May 17.

- Document submissions will be accepted from April 29 to 30.



The INI CET July 2025 facilitates admission to postgraduate programs such as Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) (6 years), DM (6 years), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), and MD (Hospital Administration) across AIIMS New Delhi, other AIIMS campuses, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Trivandrum.



Eligibility requirements

- Candidates need an MBBS degree recognised by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for MD/MS courses.

- A completed one-year rotatory internship with a certificate is mandatory.

- General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must have at least 55% in MBBS, while Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates require a minimum of 50%.

- A registration certificate from the NMC or State Medical Council (SMC) is compulsory.



Here's how you can apply!

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Click “INI CET July 2025 Registration” and select “New Candidate Registration.”

Step 3: Complete the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the form and print it for future reference.



Candidates are encouraged to frequently visit aiimsexams.ac.in for updates and additional details as the process advances.