UPSC will close CMS registrations today! Hurry now

Today, March 11, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registrations for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS). Interested candidates can apply for the exam using the link given at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.



Before applying, all candidates need to have their one-time registration (OTR) profiles created. The application fee is Rs 200, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) category and Female candidates are exempt from paying the fee, stated a report by the Hindustan Times.

UPSC is conducting this examination to fill approximately 705 vacancies under two categories.



Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service - 226 vacancies



Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 450 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - Nine vacancies

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies



Eligibility criteria

For all posts other than Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, candidates need to be below 32 years of age on August 1, 2025. For the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services post, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on August 1, 2025.



Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per the rules. Moreover, candidates need to pass both the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.

Candidates who have appeared/have not appeared for the final examination can apply provisionally, meaning they will be required to produce proof of passing the exam within the time limit mentioned in the exam notification.



Candidates who are yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship are eligible to appear for the examination, but if selected, she/he will be appointed only after completing the compulsory rotating internship.

In addition to these qualifications, candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.