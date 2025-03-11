TSPSC Group 2 exam results to be out today | Keep an eye

Today, March 11, 2025, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will declare the Group 2 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: tspsc.gov.in.
To recall, Group 2 exams were held in four sessions. While Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 (FN & AN), Papers 3 and 4 were conducted on December 16, 2025 (FN & AN), in 33 districts and 1,368 exam centres of the state. A total of 783 posts will be filled via this recruitment drive.
The provisional answer keys of all papers and master question papers were issued in January, and candidates were allowed to raise objections between January 18 and 22, 2025, as stated by TOI.
Here is the post-wise vacancy break-up:
Municipal Commissioner Gr III – 11 vacancies
Assistant Commercial Tax Officer – 59 vacancies
Naib Tahsildar – 98 vacancies
Sub-Registrar Grade-II – 14 vacancies
Assistant Registrar – 63 vacancies
Assistant Labour Officer – Nine vacancies
Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer) – 126 vacancies
Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector – 97 vacancies
Assistant Development Officer – 38 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer – 165 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer – 15 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer – 25 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer – Seven vacancies
Assistant Section Officer – Two vacancies
District Probation Officer Gr-II – 11 vacancies
Assistant BC Development Officer – 17 vacancies
Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer – Nine vacancies
Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer – 17 vacancies