TSPSC Group 2 exam results to be out today | Keep an eye

Today, March 11, 2025, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will declare the Group 2 results. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website: tspsc.gov.in.

To recall, Group 2 exams were held in four sessions. While Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 (FN & AN), Papers 3 and 4 were conducted on December 16, 2025 (FN & AN), in 33 districts and 1,368 exam centres of the state. A total of 783 posts will be filled via this recruitment drive.

The provisional answer keys of all papers and master question papers were issued in January, and candidates were allowed to raise objections between January 18 and 22, 2025, as stated by TOI.

Here is the post-wise vacancy break-up:

Municipal Commissioner Gr III – 11 vacancies

Assistant Commercial Tax Officer – 59 vacancies

Naib Tahsildar – 98 vacancies

Sub-Registrar Grade-II – 14 vacancies

Assistant Registrar – 63 vacancies

Assistant Labour Officer – Nine vacancies

Mandal Panchayat Officer (Extension Officer) – 126 vacancies

Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector – 97 vacancies

Assistant Development Officer – 38 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 165 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 15 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – 25 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – Seven vacancies

Assistant Section Officer – Two vacancies

District Probation Officer Gr-II – 11 vacancies

Assistant BC Development Officer – 17 vacancies

Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer – Nine vacancies

Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer – 17 vacancies