IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 registration begins

Registrations for admission to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) have started. Interested candidates who want to appear in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 can visit the official website of the IISER to fill out the application forms. The online application forms for the exam opened on March 10, 2025. The IISER Aptitude Test 2025 will be held on May 25, 2025, in a computer-based test format.



The deadline to fill out the application forms is April 15, 2025. The window for correcting application forms will open from April 21 to 22, 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be released on May 15, 2025.



Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have qualified for the Class XII (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with the Science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India are eligible to apply.



Foreign nationals need to upload an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities unless they have passed the Class XII or equivalent level examination in 2023, 2024, or 2025 with a Science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.



Candidates must have taken at least three subjects, including biology, chemistry, mathematics, and physics, during their Class XII (or equivalent) examination.



For admissions to the following programmes, candidates must have mathematics during their Class XII (or equivalent): Five-year BS-MS (Bachelor of Science and Master of Science) in Computational and Data Sciences programme at IISER Kolkata, four-year BTech programme at IISER Bhopal, four-year BS in Economic Sciences programme at IISER Bhopal, and four-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences programme at IISER Tirupati, stated a report by NDTV.