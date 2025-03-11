How to check AIBE 19 results once it is OUT

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has not yet released the AIBE 19 results on the official website. The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) results, when it is declared, can be checked by the candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Steps to check AIBE 19 Result 2025 once released:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the link that reads AIBE 19 Result and cut off

Step 3: The page redirects

Step 4: Enter the required information

Step 5: Click on view result

Step 6: The AIBE 19 result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download for future reference



Meanwhile, the BCI released the provisional answer key and invited objections against the same. The final answer key has been prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates. Candidates can calculate their scores with the help of the final answer key.

The objection window opened on December 30, 2024, and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay Rs 500 per objection.